Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Regeneus Ltd    RGS   AU000000RGS6

REGENEUS LTD

(RGS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/27
0.053 AUD   -7.02%
02:35aRegeneus Ltd Directors Provide $4m Loan Facility
AW
01/30REGENEUS LTD (ASX : RGS) Appendix 4C - Quarterly
AQ
2019Regeneus Ltd AGC Agreement Termination Paves Way for Commercial Partner
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regeneus Ltd Directors Provide $4m Loan Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 02:35am EST
Directors Provide $4m Loan Facility

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) (Regeneus or the Company), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, today announced its Board of Directors has put in place loan facilities totalling $4 million to extend the Company's funding runway to support negotiations to license and commercialise Progenza for knee osteoarthritis (Progenza OA) in Japan. his funding has been led by CEO and Executive Director Leo Lee and Barry Sechos.

Of the $4 million loan facilities to be made available to the Company, a $2 million facility has been provided by Mr Lee, with $1.1 million of this facility used to refinance the loan provided by Mr Lee in February 2019 (refer to announcement on 28 February 2019). This loan facility contains new terms, including Mr Lee's rights to security over Regeneus' assets to secure all amounts owing under the loan.

In addition, Paddington St Finance has agreed to extend a new $2 million loan facility to Regeneus. Paddington St Finance is an entity related to the Company's Independent Chairman Barry Sechos. This loan facility may be drawn upon once the $2 million loan facility provided by Mr Lee is fully drawn. The Paddington St Finance loan will also be secured over assets and undertaking of Regeneus. That security will rank equally with the security granted to Mr Lee.

Both loans contain the same repayment terms: repayment within 12 months from the date of the signed loan agreement; or five business days after Regeneus receives an upfront payment in connection with a licensing transaction to commercialise Progenza in Japan; or immediately upon an event of default occurring. The interest rate for both loans is 12% per annum.

Regeneus' believes the above funding arrangements provide the fairest value to shareholders.

Regeneus tested the market and was not able to secure equivalent funding at an equivalent cost.

The Company's decision to obtain financial accommodation from related parties demonstrates the Directors' commitment and confidence in the management team's ability to conclude commercial license arrangements for Progenza OA in Japan.

The ASX has granted Regeneus waivers from Listing Rule 10.1 to the extent necessary to enable Regeneus to grant security over its assets to both Leo Lee and Paddington St Finance without obtaining shareholder approval.

For a list of conditions, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/09157WYP



About Regeneus Ltd:

Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) is a Sydney-based clinical-stage regenerative medicine company using stem cell technologies to develop a portfolio of novel cell-based therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in the human health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, neuropathic pain and dermatology.



Source:

Regeneus Ltd



Contact:

Investors
Sandra McIntosh
Company Secretary and Investor Relations
Regeneus Ltd
T: +61-2-9499-8010
E: investors@regeneus.com.au

Media
Daniel Paperny
Media and Capital Partners
T: +61-405-191-257
E: Daniel.paperny@mcpartners.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REGENEUS LTD
02:35aRegeneus Ltd Directors Provide $4m Loan Facility
AW
01/30REGENEUS LTD (ASX : RGS) Appendix 4C - Quarterly
AQ
2019Regeneus Ltd AGC Agreement Termination Paves Way for Commercial Partner
AW
2019REGENEUS LTD (ASX : RGS) Receives Innovation Grant
AQ
2019REGENEUS LTD (ASX : RGS) Chairman's Address to Shareholders and CEO AGM Presenta..
AQ
2019REGENEUS LTD (ASX : RGS) Japanese Biotech Fund takes up all Rights Issue Shortfa..
AQ
2019REGENEUS LTD (ASX : RGS) Quarterly Report
AQ
2019REGENEUS LTD (ASX : RGS) Annual Report 2019
AQ
2019REGENEUS LTD (ASX : RGS) Receives A$1.5 million in R&D Tax Incentives
AQ
2019REGENEUS LTD (ASX : RGS) Financial Report - Year Ended 30 June 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 15,8 M
Chart REGENEUS LTD
Duration : Period :
Regeneus Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,06  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry George Sechos Non-Executive Chairman
John Bird Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Graham Vesey Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Charlotte Morgan Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENEUS LTD-33.33%10
GILEAD SCIENCES14.96%94 394
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.99%60 161
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS21.96%49 848
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.20.01%25 883
GENMAB A/S13.09%15 615
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group