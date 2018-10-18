Regeneus Ltd European Patent Office Issues Notice of Intention to Grant European Patent

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) (Regeneus or the Company), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, is pleased to announce it has received a Notice of Intention to Grant a European patent covering the use of Progenza by the European Patent Office.



- Patent to issue provides coverage for the use of Progenza in up to 38 European member states, including the UK, Germany, France and Italy



- The grant of a patent for EP 2 744 892 will provide commercial rights to Progenza in Europe until 15 March 2032



- The European patent will join corresponding patents in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the USA, providing significant commercial protection in some of the world's largest regenerative medicine markets



- Significant step in bringing Progenza to Europe as a regenerative therapy for the treatment of osteoarthritis and other inflammatory indications



The patent to be granted for EP 2 744 892 entitled "Therapeutics using adipose cells and cell secretions" will provide Regeneus with the commercial rights to Progenza in up to 38 European member states of the European Patent Office, including the UK, Germany, France and Italy, until 15 March 2032.



The patent will join corresponding patents already secured in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the United States of America(see Note below), providing significant protection of the Company's commercial rights to the Progenza technology platform in some of the world's largest regenerative therapy markets. The Company continues to progress additional patent applications for Progenza in other key territories.



Regeneus has over 70 patents or patent applications across multiple patent families, providing the Company's product pipeline with a significant competitive advantage. John Martin, CEO of Regeneus comments: "This is a significant milestone for Progenza, enabling further protection of our commercial rights over the Progenza technology platform. The addition of patent protection for the European market delivers another key milestone as we look to bring Progenza to Europe and other key markets."



About Progenza



Progenza is an allogeneic off-the-shelf stem cell technology platform developed for the treatment of osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal diseases. It has the potential to be used for other inflammatory diseases that have limited treatment options.



Made from expanded mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) from human adipose tissue, it contains the bioactive secretions of cells. Progenza cells work by secreting cytokines, growth factors and exosomes that act in concert to reduce inflammation and pain and encourage accelerated healing and repair of damaged or diseased tissue. It is a scalable technology that has demonstrated capability to produce millions of doses of cells from a single donor.



In December 2016, Regeneus signed a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with leading Japanese biopharmaceutical manufacturer AGC for the exclusive rights to manufacture Progenza for all clinical applications in Japan. The Company is currently in the advanced stages of discussion with several parties and anticipates entering into an agreement with a Japanese partner for the clinical development and commercialisation in Japan in Q2 FY19.



In February 2018, Progenza was granted an Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) classification by the Committee for European Commission, recognising it as a novel regenerative therapy within the legal and regulatory framework for ATMPs in the European Union.



Note: On 10 October 2018, the US Patent Office released an Issue Notification for Patent Application No. 14/342479 ('Therapeutics using adipose cells and cell secretions') with projected US Patent No. 10,111,909 and issuance date of 30 October 2018, covering the commercial rights in the United States through to 2032.







About Regeneus Ltd:



Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) is a Sydney-based clinical-stage regenerative medicine company using stem cell and immuno-oncology technologies to develop a portfolio of innovative cell-based therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in the human and animal health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, oncology and dermatology.





