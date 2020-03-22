Regeneus Ltd to be granted new key Progenza patent in U.S.

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) (Regeneus or the Company), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, today announced that the U.S Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a notice of allowance for issuance of a new key patent for the Company's lead stem cell platform technology, Progenza, in the U.S.



Highlights:



- New key patent for Progenza to be granted by the U.S Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)



- Patent covers treatment of a broad range of inflammatory conditions, including Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) which has been linked to COVID-19



- Key Progenza patents now granted across all key target markets, including US, Japan, Europe and Australia



- The patent will provide commercial rights in the United States through to 2032 and broadens the Company's IP portfolio



- Previous Progenza patents covered the treatment of pain



The new patent to be granted covers the treatment of inflammatory conditions with the combination of stem cells and secretions. This includes inflammatory conditions caused by a wide range of diseases, such as arthritis, heart disease, autoimmune conditions, respiratory diseases, asthma, Crohn's disease and other gastrointestinal diseases.



The patent to be granted for Progenza also covers Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), an inflammatory lung condition identified as a cause of death among patients diagnosed with COVID-19. ARDS is also a common cause of respiratory failure in critically ill patients. Unlike pneumonia, there is no pharmaceutical treatment for ARDS23.



"While Regeneus' focus remains on osteoarthritis and pain opportunities, this is a key patent which strengthens our intellectual property portfolio. It also opens doors to form partnerships for Progenza for other disease and indications," said Regeneus CEO and Executive Director Leo Lee".







