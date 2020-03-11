Regent Pacific : Notice of Board Meeting for audited final results for the year ended 31 December 2019

Log in
03/11/2020 | 12:05am EDT

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with Limited Liability)

Stock Code: 0575

11 March 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

FOR AUDITED FINAL RESULTS FOR

THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Regent Pacific Group Limited (the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board" or the "Directors") has scheduled a meeting to be held on Monday, 23 March 2020 at 4:00 pm (Hong Kong time) for considering and approving the Company's audited final results for the year ended 31 December 2019 and that the Company will make a preliminary announcement in respect of its final results on that date.

On behalf of the Board of

Regent Pacific Group Limited

Jamie Gibson

Director

Directors of the Company:

James Mellon (Chairman)*

Jamie Gibson (Chief Executive Officer)

David Comba#

Julie Oates#

Mark Searle#

Jayne Sutcliffe*

  • Non-ExecutiveDirectors
  • Independent Non-Executive Directors

Hong Kong, 11 March 2020

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Regent Pacific Group Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 04:04:05 UTC
