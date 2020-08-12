Regent Pacific : Notice of Board Meeting for unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with Limited Liability)
Stock Code: 0575
12 August 2020
ANNOUNCEMENT
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
FOR UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
Regent Pacific Group Limited (the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board" or the "Directors") has scheduled a meeting to be held on Monday, 24 August 2020 at 4:00 pm (Hong Kong time) for considering and approving the Company's unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and that the Company will make a preliminary announcement in respect of its interim results on that date.
On behalf of the Board of
Regent Pacific Group Limited
Jamie Gibson
Executive Director
Directors of the Company:
James Mellon (Chairman)*
Jamie Gibson (Chief Executive Officer)
David Comba#
Julie Oates#
Mark Searle#
Jayne Sutcliffe*
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Hong Kong, 12 August 2020
