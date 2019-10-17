REGENXBIO : Announces Presentations at the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 27th Annual Congress

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV® Technology Platform, today announced the presentation of two posters at the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 27th Annual Congress in Barcelona, Spain, taking place from October 22 to 25, 2019.

The data will be presented as follows:

Abstract Title: Characterization of a Novel AAV Capsid with Enhanced Brain Transduction Following Systemic Delivery (poster #P011)

Presenter: Subha Karumuthil-Melethil, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Target Discovery, REGENXBIO

Session Title: Poster Session I

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. CEST

Location: Multipurpose Hall P011

Abstract Title: AAV9.hCLN2 (RGX-181) Improves Survival and Neuropathology in TPP1m1J Mice, a Model for CLN2 Batten Disease (poster #P018)

Presenter: Nicholas Buss, Ph.D., Director, Preclinical Development, REGENXBIO

Session Title: Poster Session II

Date/Time: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 1:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CEST

Location: Multipurpose Hall P018

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas. For more information, visit http://www.regenxbio.com.

