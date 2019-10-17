Log in
REGENXBIO : Announces Presentations at the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 27th Annual Congress

0
10/17/2019 | 07:01am EDT

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV® Technology Platform, today announced the presentation of two posters at the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 27th Annual Congress in Barcelona, Spain, taking place from October 22 to 25, 2019.

The data will be presented as follows:

Abstract Title: Characterization of a Novel AAV Capsid with Enhanced Brain Transduction Following Systemic Delivery (poster #P011)
Presenter: Subha Karumuthil-Melethil, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Target Discovery, REGENXBIO
Session Title: Poster Session I
Date/Time: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. CEST
Location: Multipurpose Hall P011

Abstract Title: AAV9.hCLN2 (RGX-181) Improves Survival and Neuropathology in TPP1m1J Mice, a Model for CLN2 Batten Disease (poster #P018)
Presenter: Nicholas Buss, Ph.D., Director, Preclinical Development, REGENXBIO
Session Title: Poster Session II
Date/Time: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 1:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CEST
Location: Multipurpose Hall P018

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas. For more information, visit http://www.regenxbio.com.

Contacts:
Tricia Truehart
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
347-926-7709
ttruehart@regenxbio.com

Investors:
Heather Savelle, 212-600-1902
heather@argotpartners.com

Media:
David Rosen, 212-600-1902
david.rosen@argotpartners.com

 

(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenxbio-announces-presentations-at-the-european-society-of-gene--cell-therapy-27th-annual-congress-300940114.html

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
