Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Regenxbio Inc    RGNX

REGENXBIO INC

(RGNX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

REGENXBIO : to Present at the Raymond James 2019 Life Sciences and MedTech Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 07:01am EDT

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV® Technology Platform, today announced it will present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 9:10 a.m. ET at the Lotte New York Palace, New York.

REGENXBIO's presentation will feature a fireside chat with Kenneth T. Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer. A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of the fireside chat webcast will be available on the same website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

CONTACT:

Investors
Heather Savelle, 212-600-1902
heather@argotpartners.com

Media
David Rosen, 212-600-1902
david.rosen@argotpartners.com

(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenxbio-to-present-at-the-raymond-james-2019-life-sciences-and-medtech-conference-300864887.html

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REGENXBIO INC
07:01aREGENXBIO : to Present at the Raymond James 2019 Life Sciences and MedTech Confe..
PR
06/03REGENXBIO INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors..
AQ
05/16REGENXBIO : to Launch New Manufacturing Facility for NAV Technology-based AAV Ge..
AQ
05/08REGENXBIO : to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Healthcare Conf..
PR
05/07REGENXBIO : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07REGENXBIO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/07REGENXBIO INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
04/30REGENXBIO : to Host Conference Call on May 7 to Discuss First Quarter 2019 Finan..
PR
03/06REGENXBIO : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
02/27REGENXBIO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About