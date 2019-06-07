REGI U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions

SPOKANE, Washington, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGI U.S., Inc. (“REGI” or “RGUS” or “the Company”) (OTCQB:RGUS) The Board of Directors, REGI U.S., Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, RadMax Technologies, Inc. (RadMax) are pleased to announce that all motions put forward for approval at its Annual Shareholders meeting on June 7th, 2019 were passed, specifically;



To elect Paul W. Chute, Paul Porter, Lynn Petersen as Directors to serve our company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected and qualified. (Approved by 97.1%.)

Ratification of Fruci & Associates as independent auditors of REGI U.S., Inc. for the fiscal years ending April 30, 2019 and 2020. (Approved by 99.7%.)

Approve the amendment to the Articles of Incorporation to increase number of Authorized common shares from 150,000,000 to unlimited Authorized shares of common stock, with no par value. (Approved by 93.2%

Approve the amendment to the Articles of Incorporation to allow for the issuance of preferred stock having no par value. (Approved by 91.1%.)

The Board of Directors are grateful that 73.2% of all outstanding shares were voted.

The newly elected board of directors appointed Paul Chute as CEO and CFO, Paul Porter as its President and Chief Technology Officer and Lynn Petersen as its VP, Business Development. These appointees have extensive experience within corporate organizations and taking startup companies with new technologies forward to commercialization.

