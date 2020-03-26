Regional Management Corp. : Provides Business Update Related to COVID-19

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM), a diversified consumer finance company, today provided an update regarding the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our top priority is the health and well-being of our customers and our team members. To that end, we have taken numerous steps to support our customers and team members in a socially responsible way, as outlined below. Importantly, we have also taken steps to solidify our financial position and believe that we are prepared to respond as events develop.

Financially Sound – At this time, our primary operational focus is on servicing and collecting our existing portfolio. We remain confident in our business given our strong balance sheet and liquidity, the time-tested fundamentals of our income statement, the solid infrastructure that we have built (including our centralized collections capabilities) and our underwriting through custom risk models:

Strong Balance Sheet – We have consistently operated with a conservative leverage ratio. As of December 31, 2019, we had a funded debt-to-equity ratio of 2.7x, with $302.8 million of shareholder equity ($293.3 million of tangible shareholder equity). With our December 31, 2019 allowance for credit losses of $62.2 million, we have $365.0 million of capacity to absorb losses while still maintaining positive shareholder equity. In addition, we will generate additional margin this year to absorb losses. Using our 2019 margin of $158.6 million (defined as total revenue of $355.7 million, less general and administrative expenses of $157.0 million and interest expense of $40.1 million), we anticipate that we have the ability to absorb losses of over 45% of our year-end 2019 finance receivables of $1.1 billion.

We are using our custom scorecards, as well as our legacy internal metrics and data, to appropriately tighten our lending criteria and to remain disciplined with respect to originations while supporting our borrowers. Business Continuity – Our branches have remained open during this time, adhering closely to the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control. Our customers are able to renew their loans, subject to tightened underwriting requirements, and utilize multiple channels, including branches and online options, to continue making payments on their loans. Online payment options and our centralized collections capabilities are essential to serving our customers during this time. Certain of our team members, including our home office and field leadership, are currently able to work remotely as we employ our business continuity plans. We are currently expanding our capabilities for branch team members to work from home and to provide full origination capabilities remotely.

Customer-Centric – We have continued to provide support to our customers during this challenging time, and we remain committed to ensuring that our customers have access to affordable credit. As a financial services provider, we believe our operations are considered “essential services” under all state “shelter in place” mandates that have been issued to date in our operating footprint. Steps we have taken to support our customers include:

Customer Communications – We are regularly communicating with our customers through multiple channels to update them on the status of branch operations, highlight the availability of various electronic payment options, and inform them of new credit programs that may be available to help them through this challenging period.

We are regularly communicating with our customers through multiple channels to update them on the status of branch operations, highlight the availability of various electronic payment options, and inform them of new credit programs that may be available to help them through this challenging period. Remote Servicing – Our online portal enables us to remotely accept electronic payments for all registered customers, and we have actively leveraged and communicated our toll-free telephone number where team members can provide service by phone.

– Our online portal enables us to remotely accept electronic payments for all registered customers, and we have actively leveraged and communicated our toll-free telephone number where team members can provide service by phone. Borrower Assistance Programs – Though we have not yet seen deterioration in our credit metrics, we are putting in place numerous borrower assistance programs to help our customers during this period. We are well-positioned to responsibly implement these programs as the result of our experience deploying similar programs in the aftermath of numerous natural disasters over the years. We are also monitoring proposed and substantial government stimulus programs that, along with our assistance programs, should help dampen the impact on credit losses.

we are putting in place numerous borrower assistance programs to help our customers during this period. We are well-positioned to responsibly implement these programs as the result of our experience deploying similar programs in the aftermath of numerous natural disasters over the years. We are also monitoring proposed and substantial government stimulus programs that, along with our assistance programs, should help dampen the impact on credit losses. Branch Servicing – We have implemented procedures to reduce customer contact to ensure both team member and customer well-being. At this time, loan closings occur by appointment only, and we have established additional protective protocols for payment processing, including the promotion of electronic payment options.

Team Member Focused – We have been proactive in supporting our team members, including:

HR Policies – We temporarily modified many of our HR policies to accommodate unusual needs during this period, including for example, providing up to 14 days of additional paid leave for those team members who might be subject to quarantine. We have also provided additional paid leave hours to support our team members’ childcare and other personal needs. Finally, we have relaxed certain policies to provide greater flexibility around work schedules and to allow team members to take advantage of existing and newly awarded paid leave.

– We temporarily modified many of our HR policies to accommodate unusual needs during this period, including for example, providing up to 14 days of additional paid leave for those team members who might be subject to quarantine. We have also provided additional paid leave hours to support our team members’ childcare and other personal needs. Finally, we have relaxed certain policies to provide greater flexibility around work schedules and to allow team members to take advantage of existing and newly awarded paid leave. CDC Guidelines – We have communicated and reinforced CDC guidelines related to preventing the spread of COVID-19, such as encouraging social distancing and frequent handwashing.

– We have communicated and reinforced CDC guidelines related to preventing the spread of COVID-19, such as encouraging social distancing and frequent handwashing. Work from Home – We have implemented a work-from-home policy for our headquarters located in Greer, South Carolina in accordance with CDC and government guidance.

We will continue to serve our customers through this event, as well as proactively manage our balance sheet while ensuring that our team remains safe. We have been in business for 33 years and have endured through many challenging times. We are confident that we will successfully manage through this difficult time as we have managed through challenges in the past.

About Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name “Regional Finance” in 366 branch locations across 11 states in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwestern United States. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally-managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, retailers, and its consumer website. For more information, please visit www.RegionalManagement.com.

4Q 19 Total stockholders’ equity 302,783 Less: Intangible assets 9,438 Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 293,345

