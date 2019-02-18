Regional REIT : Full Year 2018 Properties Valuation

18 February 2019

REGIONAL REIT Limited

('Regional REIT', 'the Group' or 'the Company')

Full Year 2018 Properties Valuation

Regional REIT (LSE: RGL), the regional real estate investment specialist, is pleased to announce the valuation of the Group's property portfolio as at 31 December 2018 which achieved an increase of 4.5% on a like-for-like basis from the prior year, adjusting for capital expenditure and disposals during the period. The overall valuation was £718.4m (31 December 2017: £737.7m).

During 2018 successful property transactions realised a £23.1m gain on disposals. The Group completed property acquisitions totaling £73.3m (before costs) and disposals of £152.5m (before costs).

The Group's net loan-to-value ratio was c.38.3% as at 31 December 2018. (31 December 2017: 45.0%)

Stephen Inglis, Chief Executive Officer of London & Scottish Investments, the Asset Manager, commented:

'We are extremely pleased with the progress achieved during the year where our asset management initiatives and strong letting performance have resulted in a noticeable increase in the capital value of the portfolio.

'It is particularly pleasing to report that our opportunistic approach to sales and acquisitions, combined with our active asset management initiatives, have resulted in an overall increase in the value of the portfolio whilst realising substantial profits for shareholders from the proactive sales programme.'

Enquiries:

Regional REIT Limited Press enquiries through Buchanan Toscafund Asset Management Tel: +44 (0) 20 7845 6100 Investment Manager to the Group Adam Dickinson, Investor Relations, Regional REIT Limited London & Scottish Investments Tel: +44 (0) 141 248 4155 Asset Manager to the Group Stephen Inglis Buchanan Communications Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Financial PR regional@buchanan.uk.com Charles Ryland / Victoria Hayns / Henry Wilson

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited (LSE: RGL) is a London Stock Exchange Main Market traded specialist real estate investment trust focused on office and industrial property interests in the principal regional locations of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

Regional REIT is managed by London & Scottish Investments, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management, the Investment Manager, and was formed by the combination of two existing funds previously created by the Managers as a differentiated play on the expected recovery in UK regional property, to deliver an attractive total return to Shareholders and with a strong focus on income.

The Group's investment portfolio, as at 30 June 2018, was spread across 151 regional properties, 1,294 units and 950 tenants. As at 30 June 2018, the investment portfolio had a value of £758.7m and a net initial yield of 6.4%. The weighted average unexpired lease term to first break was 3.5 years.

The Company's shares were admitted to the Official List of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 6 November 2015. For more information, please visit the Group's website at www.regionalreit.com.

ESMA Legal Entity Identifier ('LEI'): (549300D8G4NKLRIKBX73)