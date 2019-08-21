Log in
Regional REIT : Substantial Portfolio Acquisition for £25.9m

08/21/2019 | 02:08am EDT

21 August 2019

REGIONAL REIT Limited

('Regional REIT', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Substantial Portfolio Acquisition for £25.9m

Regional REIT (LSE: RGL), the regional real estate investment specialist focused on building a diverse portfolio of income producing regional UK core and core plus office and industrial property assets, is delighted to announce today that it has acquired a portfolio of six office assets for a total consideration of £25.9million.

The portfolio comprises six offices located in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Chester, Glasgow and Manchester. The assets total circa 172,442sq. ft. and are expected to provide a net income of approximately £2.36 million per annum from 27 tenants; equating to a net initial yield of 8.87% and anticipated reversionary yield of 9.54%. The portfolio's weighted average unexpired lease term is 4.9 years.

The acquired tenant profile is deliberately diversified across both industry type and geography, with no crossover to existing Regional REIT tenants.

Stephen Inglis, CEO of London & Scottish Property Investment Management, the Asset Manager, commented:

'We are delighted to have secured this portfolio of assets which is both earnings accretive and will further enhance the diversity and scale of our property portfolio.

'There continues to be a significant pipeline of attractive near-term investment opportunities across the UK, for which Regional REIT can utilise its asset management experience and capital resources to provide sector-leading returns for shareholders.

'We look forward to announcing further accretive acquisitions as we invest the proceeds from our recent successful equity raise, taking advantage of the strong opportunities that we are seeing in our markets.'

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Regional REIT Limited

Toscafund Asset Management

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7845 6100

Investment Manager to the Group

Adam Dickinson, Investor Relations, Regional REIT Limited

London & Scottish Property Investment Management

Tel: +44 (0) 141 248 4155

Asset Manager to the Group

Stephen Inglis

Buchanan Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Financial PR

regional@buchanan.uk.com

Charles Ryland / Victoria Hayns / Henry Wilson

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited ('Regional REIT' or the 'Company') and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') is a United Kingdom ('UK') based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

Regional REIT's commercial property portfolio is comprised wholly of income producing UK assets and comprises, predominantly, offices and industrial units located in the regional centres outside of the M25 motorway. The portfolio is highly diversified, with 150 properties, 1,192 units and 874 tenants as at 31 December 2018, with a valuation of £718.4m.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core and core plus property assets. It aims to deliver an attractive total return to its Shareholders, targeting greater than 10% per annum, with a strong focus on income supported by additional capital growth prospects.

The Company's shares were admitted to the Official List of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 6 November 2015. For more information, please visit the Group's website at www.regionalreit.com.

Cautionary Statement

This document has been prepared solely to provide additional information to Shareholders to assess the Group's performance in relation to its operations and growth potential. The document should not be relied upon by any other party or for any other reason. Any forward looking statements made in this document are done so by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this document. However, such statements should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying any such forward-looking information.

ESMA Legal Entity Identifier ('LEI'): (549300D8G4NKLRIKBX73)

Disclaimer

Regional REIT Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 06:07:06 UTC
