Regional REIT : Successful Refinancings of £121m

20 June 2019

REGIONAL REIT Limited

('Regional REIT', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Successful Refinancings of £121m

Regional REIT (LSE: RGL), the regional real estate investment specialist focused on building a diverse portfolio of income producing regional UK core and core plus office and industrial property assets, today announces two refinancings amounting to £121m.

A new £66m 10-year facility has been agreed with Santander which refinances the existing £44m facility that was due to mature in November 2022.

In addition, a new £55m 5-year facility has been agreed with the Royal Bank of Scotland which refinances the existing £27m facility with Royal Bank of Scotland and the £19m facility with HSBC, both of which were due to mature in December 2021.

As a result of the above activity, the Group's cost of borrowing, including hedging, will be 3.5%, with an unexpired debt term extended from 6.7 years to 7.9 years. The facilities provide the Group with headroom of c.£31m to pursue attractive acquisitions that will provide additional value for the Company's shareholders.

Stephen Inglis, CEO of London & Scottish Property Investment Management, the Asset Manager, commented:

'These two considerable refinancings with major participating institutions continue to demonstrate our steady and disciplined approach to risk management. We have secured well priced debt for the longer term whilst minimising the effect of any interest rate increases.

'Regional REIT continues to be well supported by its key lenders as it evolves through its next phase of growth capitalising on a growing pipeline of attractive near-term acquisition opportunities. We are delighted to continue to work with both the Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander, and look forward to continuing to strengthen our close working relationships over the coming years.'

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited ('Regional REIT' or the 'Company') and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') is a United Kingdom ('UK') based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

Regional REIT's commercial property portfolio is comprised wholly of income producing UK assets and comprises, predominantly, offices and industrial units located in the regional centres outside of the M25 motorway. The portfolio is highly diversified, with 150 properties, 1,192 units and 874 tenants as at 31 December 2018, with a valuation of £718.4m.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core and core plus property assets. It aims to deliver an attractive total return to its Shareholders, targeting greater than 10% per annum, with a strong focus on income supported by additional capital growth prospects.

The Company's shares were admitted to the Official List of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 6 November 2015. For more information, please visit the Group's website at www.regionalreit.com.

