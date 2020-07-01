Log in
Regions Financial : Bank Providing Financial Support and Volunteerism to the Scott Center for Autism Treatment and Additional Nonprofits

07/01/2020 | 09:09am EDT

Results announced in Regions’ June 2020 What a Difference a Day Makes Contest supporting nonprofits serving people with autism.

Regions Bank on Wednesday announced the nonprofit Scott Center for Autism Treatment, based in Melbourne, Florida, received more votes than any other organization participating in Regions’ record-setting June 2020 What a Difference a Day Makes Grant Award Contest.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200701005234/en/

The Scott Center for Autism Treatment in Melbourne, Florida, won Regions Bank’s record-setting What a Difference a Day Makes Contest. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Scott Center for Autism Treatment in Melbourne, Florida, won Regions Bank’s record-setting What a Difference a Day Makes Contest. (Photo: Business Wire)

For receiving 27,936 online votes out of a grand total of 82,223 votes cast, the Scott Center for Autism Treatment will receive a grand prize grant of $5,000 and volunteer service from Regions. The 82,223 votes cast in the June contest represents more online votes than in any of Regions’ previous What a Difference a Day Makes contests.

Other participating organizations that received at least 3,000 votes will be awarded grants of $1,000 from Regions. Those organizations include the Madonna Learning Center of Germantown, Tennessee; the Spectrum Autism Support Group of Atlanta, Georgia; the Autism Society of Greater Orlando in Orlando, Florida; Canopy Children’s Solutions of Jackson, Mississippi; and Brookwood in Georgetown (BiG) of Georgetown, Texas.

Additional contestants will receive grants of $500, and all 11 participating nonprofits, regardless of vote counts, will receive volunteer service from Regions Bank teams.

Each organization participating in the monthlong What a Difference a Day Makes contest provides specialized services for people and families affected by autism spectrum disorder. The nonprofits were featured in profiles on Regions’ news website, regions.doingmoretoday.com. During June, eligible visitors to the website could learn about each organization and then cast an online vote once per day in support of their favorite organization.

The contest is part of Regions’ observance of the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The purpose of the landmark legislation is to promote fair and equal treatment while fostering a more inclusive society.

“Every nonprofit in the contest is dedicated to serving and empowering people across our communities, and throughout June, we saw incredible enthusiasm for these organizations as tens of thousands of votes were cast,” said Kathy Lovell, Disability Services and Outreach Manager for Regions. “Our commitment to offering an inclusive and welcoming environment at Regions is year-round. The What a Difference a Day Makes contest gives us an opportunity to advance that commitment by raising awareness and delivering financial support and volunteerism for nonprofits that provide vital services for so many people and families.”

The Scott Center for Autism Treatment pursues a three-fold mission of clinical service, research and training. The clinic and its personnel are dedicated to helping improve the function and quality of life of children with autism spectrum disorder and related disabilities.

Tina R. Goldsmith, Ph.D., BCBA-D, and Executive Director of the Scott Center for Autism Treatment, thanked online voters for their overwhelming support.

“That’s over 27,900 times our dedicated staff heard, ‘We believe in YOU! We’re rooting for you!’” Dr. Goldsmith said. “Words cannot express how grateful we are for all those votes of confidence! Our Center, like so many others across the country, is working incredibly hard to meet the needs of children and adolescents with autism in new and creative ways in the midst of the pandemic. But with effort comes reward, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about THIS reward! We plan to put every penny to good use. We are excited to purchase tablets so that all of our clients can benefit from state-of-the-art electronic data collection (such a gift for our staff!), and we are overjoyed to know that there will be enough funds to purchase new bikes and scooters for our playground, too (such a gift for our deserving clients!).”

The What a Difference a Day Makes program at Regions extends beyond the contest. Through the program, all Regions associates are offered a paid day off each year to support a variety of nonprofit initiatives. More information on Regions’ commitment to service can be found in the Community Engagement section of Regions.com.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $133 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.


© Business Wire 2020
