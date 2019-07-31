Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Regions Financial Corporation    RF

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Regions Financial : Bank Reduces its Prime Lending Rate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 02:53pm EDT

Regions Bank today announced it is reducing the Regions prime lending rate to 5.25% from 5.50%, effective Thursday, August 1.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $128 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,500 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORAT
02:53pREGIONS FINANCIAL : Bank Reduces its Prime Lending Rate
BU
07/24REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fis..
AQ
07/24REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Increases Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend A..
BU
07/19REGIONS FINANCIAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/19REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
07/19REGIONS FINANCIAL : reports second quarter 2019 earnings from continuing operati..
BU
07/01REGIONS FINANCIAL : Honored by 2020 Women on Boards for Having 20% or More Corpo..
BU
06/27REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
06/27REGIONS FINANCIAL : Announces Share Repurchase Program Up To $1.37 Billion
BU
06/27REGIONS FINANCIAL : Bank Announces Organizational Changes
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 896 M
EBIT 2019 2 440 M
Net income 2019 1 521 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,73%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,78x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,73x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,69x
Capitalization 16 114 M
Chart REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regions Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 16,81  $
Last Close Price 16,05  $
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles D. McCrary Independent Chairman
John B. Owen Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
David J. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan W. Matlock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION19.96%16 114
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.67%374 916
BANK OF AMERICA23.86%287 533
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%281 256
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.77%214 571
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.17%199 296
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group