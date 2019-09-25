Regions Financial : Bank's Kate Danella Named One of 25 Most Powerful Women to Watch in Banking and Finance by American Banker Magazine

Kate Danella, Head of Strategic Planning and Consumer Bank Products and Origination Partnerships for Regions Bank, has been named one of the 25 Most Powerful Women to Watch in Banking and Finance by American Banker magazine.

“At Regions, building the best team is foundational to our success and Kate is an outstanding example of a leader who is truly dedicated to serving our customers, fellow associates and communities each day,” said John Turner, president and CEO, Regions Financial. “Her dedication to excellence, innovation, and winning as a team are demonstrated in everything she does and I’m pleased that she has been recognized among this outstanding group of female leaders in banking.”

The annual American Banker ranking recognizes the most influential female leaders in the banking industry, honoring their business acumen, professional achievements and personal tenacity. Honorees will be recognized at an awards dinner and are featured in the October 2019 issue of American Banker magazine.

“The women selected for this honor are tackling tough business challenges with great success,” said Executive Editor Bonnie McGeer, who chairs American Banker’s Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance program. “Their skill sets and responsibilities are diverse and extensive. But one commonality is the vision they bring to their work, and Kate Danella is certainly representative of that.”

The publication notes Danella’s leadership across a variety of areas and her influence and partnership with Regions’ Human Resources group as the bank introduced an expanded parental leave policy.

Danella is head of Strategic Planning and Consumer Bank Products and Origination Partnerships and is a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team. She leads a team responsible for enterprise-wide strategic planning and is responsible for managing product and pricing strategies and driving overall business results for consumer and small business deposits, credit and debit cards, unsecured lending, auto lending and real estate lending. She also oversees unsecured lending managed through third party relationships. Danella joined Regions in July 2015 as the Wealth Strategy and Effectiveness Executive, and was appointed Head of Private Wealth Management in 2016. Before joining Regions, Danella served for 13 years as vice president for Capital Group Companies in various leadership roles in sales, strategy, client services and marketing.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $128 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,500 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

