Regions Financial : CORRECTING and REPLACING Regions to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results April 18

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Teleconference and live audio webcast time in the release dated March 18, 2019 should read noon ET (instead of 11 a.m. ET) and removing the call replay time.

The corrected release reads:

REGIONS TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS APRIL 18

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to release its first quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Executives from the company will review Regions' financial results via teleconference and live audio webcast beginning at noon ET. A news release and additional materials will be available on Regions' Investor Relations website at https://ir.regions.com prior to the teleconference.

The teleconference can be accessed through two methods:

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $126 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,500 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

