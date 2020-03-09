Regions Financial : Corporate banking veteran enhancing Regions' C&I focus in upper Midwest

Log in
03/09/2020 | 09:06am EDT

Regions Bank adds Brian Blomeke to its Corporate Banking team as Managing Director

Regions Bank today announced that Brian Blomeke has joined its Corporate Banking group as Managing Director. Blomeke brings more than 25 years of experience advising public and private companies on capital market and lending strategies. Reporting to Bryan Ford, Mid-America and South Corporate Banking Executive for Regions, Blomeke will be based in Cincinnati and will serve clients in the upper Midwest, including Indiana, Ohio and Illinois.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005266/en/

Brian Blomeke, Managing Director, Regions Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Brian Blomeke, Managing Director, Regions Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

“Skilled in developing sophisticated solutions for his clients, Brian is a relationship-oriented banker with a reputation of excellence within our industry,” said Ford. “His proven ability to build new and existing corporate client relationships while engaging with specialized industry bankers perfectly aligns with our vision, and we couldn’t be happier to have him on the team.”

Prior to joining Regions, Blomeke served as a capital markets corporate banker with Branch Banking & Trust Company. There, he managed a ten-state territory in the Midwest focused on commercial and industrial (C&I) companies, as well as consumer retail and apparel companies with annual revenues greater than $500 million. Blomeke also served as a senior relationship manager for U.S. Bank, where he was accountable for prospecting, originating and negotiating corporate loan transactions. In addition, he served as a large corporate relationship manager for Fifth Third Bank. Blomeke earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree from Xavier University.

“The team approach, combined with its reputation for a complete focus on the individual needs and goals of each client, made the Regions Corporate Banking group an ideal fit for me,” Blomeke said. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the opportunity to expand and grow Regions’ Corporate Banking relationships in the upper Midwest.”

Through its Corporate Banking group, Regions serves public and private companies throughout the United States, delivering a wide range of lending services and capital markets products by drawing upon the bank’s extensive resources, including the knowledge and expertise of its industry-focused bankers.

For more information on how Regions’ Corporate Banking group is focused on providing shared value – doing the right thing for its clients, associates, communities and shareholders – view this video and visit: regions.com/securities.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $126 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.


© Business Wire 2020
