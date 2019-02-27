Regions Financial : Outlines Three-year Growth Strategy at 2019 Investor Day

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) today presented the company’s
three-year strategic growth plan at an Investor Day in New York. Members
of the company’s management team reviewed investments Regions is making
in talent, technology, and communities to make banking easier for
customers, expand its reach to serve more consumers and businesses, and
deliver attractive and sustainable returns to shareholders.
“At our last Investor Day in November 2015, we laid out an intentional
and measurable path to creating sustainable franchise value and
strengthening financial performance. Through the hard work of our
associates, we delivered on that commitment and met our goals by
building a stronger, more profitable and innovative company,” said John
Turner, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we look to the
future, Regions is focused on generating consistent, sustainable,
long-term performance. Today we presented a meaningful, three-year
growth agenda anchored by our relentless focus on making banking easier
for customers and associates while enhancing profitability through
improved risk-adjusted returns. Through our ongoing commitment to
efficiency, effectiveness and continuous improvement, we will accelerate
our growth by making strategic and disciplined investments in
technology, talent and the markets we serve while also maintaining a
strong and integrated risk management culture.”
Strength of Markets
Regions’ strategic plan is built around the unique strengths of the
franchise: customer focus, markets, team, culture, and risk management.
Over the next three years, Regions will lean into these strengths by
making targeted investments to expand the reach and profitability of the
company’s core markets and to leverage its established presence in
large, growing metros.
The company today announced it will pursue opportunistic hiring and de
novo branch expansion in key growth markets including Atlanta, Houston,
and Orlando. To support growth in these key markets as well as across
the bank’s service area, Regions expects to open new branches and hire
corporate bankers, wealth management professionals, mortgage loan
originators and other customer-facing associates to meet the needs of
more individuals and businesses. Regions is funding these investments
through continuous improvement initiatives that make banking easier for
customers, simplify processes, and drive profitable, long-term growth.
By leveraging data and technology, Regions is repositioning its retail
distribution network and employing a thin network strategy to serve more
current and prospective customers while reducing costs. Over the next
three years, the company will continue expanding digital banking
capabilities, such as online account openings, digital loan
applications, and wealth management digital advisory capabilities while
also consolidating branches across its service area.
Accelerating Innovation
Through FinTech partnerships, strategic investments, and in-house
development, Regions is accelerating innovation across the enterprise to
make banking easier for customers and to operate more efficiently and
effectively. Regions continues to leverage technology through innovative
solutions around digital lending capabilities, mobile deposit
functionality, deploying flexible card controls for consumers, and
integrating artificial intelligence (AI) tools across multiple consumer
banking channels. The company’s test-and-learn approach, agile
development model, and scalable network allow Regions to make meaningful
investments with strong expected returns and adapt to a rapidly-changing
marketplace.
The company announced today it has allocated approximately $625 million
this year, or 11 percent of 2018 revenue, for technology investments,
with nearly half of that budget dedicated to new projects that will
accelerate growth and improve the customer experience. Over the next
three years, Regions will pilot voice banking capabilities and expand
its use of AI for both customer-facing and back-office applications.
Additionally, Regions is investing in data and analytics to provide more
relevant financial advice to customers, improve the customer experience,
and enhance credit risk management, as well as a variety of other
internal processes across the company.
“Technology changes and data innovation are resetting consumer
expectations, while also enabling Regions to anticipate customer needs,
improve service quality, better manage risk, and operate more
efficiently,” said John Owen, Chief Operating Officer. “This is an
exciting time for our industry, as talented people with big ideas are
leveling the playing field in a way that benefits consumers and
businesses. At Regions, we are focused on winning the customer
experience race, and we are making thoughtful technology investments to
deliver tangible benefits for customers and associates and meaningful
returns for our shareholders.”
Efficiency and Effectiveness
Regions’ Simplify and Grow continuous improvement approach was
introduced in late 2017 and has become a foundational strategic priority
for the company, integrated across the franchise. Today Regions is
committed to achieving an adjusted efficiency ratio of less than 55
percent by 2021 by growing revenue and aggressively managing expenses.
The company has approximately 35 efficiency and effectiveness work
streams in progress that will contribute to achieving this goal, and
anticipate the addition of new initiatives throughout the 3-year
planning period.
Regions continues to reduce real estate square footage, the bank’s
second-largest expense category, through branch and back-office space
consolidations, introduction of collaborative workspaces, hoteling, and
expanding remote work options. The company is in the process of exiting
2.1 million square feet, resulting in a 15 percent reduction in total
branch and non-branch space between 2017 and 2021. Regions is also
delivering reductions in third-party spending through strategic sourcing
and vendor selectivity and anticipates annual cumulative savings of
approximately $60 million between 2018 and 2021.
“Regions’ focus on continuous improvement positions us to succeed as
industry and market conditions change, and our strong capital position
provides flexibility to pursue attractive growth opportunities in any
environment,” said David Turner, Chief Financial Officer. “We are
committed to sound capital management practices that enable us to grow
organically and deliver attractive returns for our shareholders.”
As part of its Investor Day presentation, Regions provided 2019
expectations and long-term financial targets.
2019 expectations:
-
Adjusted average loan growth in the low single digits
-
Adjusted total revenue growth of 2-4 percent
-
Relatively stable adjusted non-interest expense
-
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans of 40-50 bps
-
Effective tax rate of 20-22 percent
Three-year financial targets (2019-2021):
-
2021 adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 18-20 percent
-
2021 adjusted efficiency ratio less than 55 percent
-
Annual net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans of 40-65 bps
-
Annual positive operating leverage
A replay of the video webcast and presentation materials referenced
during the event are available at http://ir.regions.com.
The information above is summary and subject to numerous assumptions,
including future market and economic conditions.
About Regions Financial Corporation
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $126 billion in assets, is
a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest
full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth
management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers
across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions
Bank, operates approximately 1,500 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs.
Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and
services can be found at www.regions.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
