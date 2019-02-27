Regions Financial : Outlines Three-year Growth Strategy at 2019 Investor Day 0 02/27/2019 | 04:31pm EST Send by mail :

Focus on efficiency and effectiveness to achieve <55% adjusted efficiency ratio by 2021

Strong capital levels position company to win in an evolving operating environment Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) today presented the company’s three-year strategic growth plan at an Investor Day in New York. Members of the company’s management team reviewed investments Regions is making in talent, technology, and communities to make banking easier for customers, expand its reach to serve more consumers and businesses, and deliver attractive and sustainable returns to shareholders. “At our last Investor Day in November 2015, we laid out an intentional and measurable path to creating sustainable franchise value and strengthening financial performance. Through the hard work of our associates, we delivered on that commitment and met our goals by building a stronger, more profitable and innovative company,” said John Turner, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we look to the future, Regions is focused on generating consistent, sustainable, long-term performance. Today we presented a meaningful, three-year growth agenda anchored by our relentless focus on making banking easier for customers and associates while enhancing profitability through improved risk-adjusted returns. Through our ongoing commitment to efficiency, effectiveness and continuous improvement, we will accelerate our growth by making strategic and disciplined investments in technology, talent and the markets we serve while also maintaining a strong and integrated risk management culture.” Strength of Markets Regions’ strategic plan is built around the unique strengths of the franchise: customer focus, markets, team, culture, and risk management. Over the next three years, Regions will lean into these strengths by making targeted investments to expand the reach and profitability of the company’s core markets and to leverage its established presence in large, growing metros. The company today announced it will pursue opportunistic hiring and de novo branch expansion in key growth markets including Atlanta, Houston, and Orlando. To support growth in these key markets as well as across the bank’s service area, Regions expects to open new branches and hire corporate bankers, wealth management professionals, mortgage loan originators and other customer-facing associates to meet the needs of more individuals and businesses. Regions is funding these investments through continuous improvement initiatives that make banking easier for customers, simplify processes, and drive profitable, long-term growth. By leveraging data and technology, Regions is repositioning its retail distribution network and employing a thin network strategy to serve more current and prospective customers while reducing costs. Over the next three years, the company will continue expanding digital banking capabilities, such as online account openings, digital loan applications, and wealth management digital advisory capabilities while also consolidating branches across its service area. Accelerating Innovation Through FinTech partnerships, strategic investments, and in-house development, Regions is accelerating innovation across the enterprise to make banking easier for customers and to operate more efficiently and effectively. Regions continues to leverage technology through innovative solutions around digital lending capabilities, mobile deposit functionality, deploying flexible card controls for consumers, and integrating artificial intelligence (AI) tools across multiple consumer banking channels. The company’s test-and-learn approach, agile development model, and scalable network allow Regions to make meaningful investments with strong expected returns and adapt to a rapidly-changing marketplace. The company announced today it has allocated approximately $625 million this year, or 11 percent of 2018 revenue, for technology investments, with nearly half of that budget dedicated to new projects that will accelerate growth and improve the customer experience. Over the next three years, Regions will pilot voice banking capabilities and expand its use of AI for both customer-facing and back-office applications. Additionally, Regions is investing in data and analytics to provide more relevant financial advice to customers, improve the customer experience, and enhance credit risk management, as well as a variety of other internal processes across the company. “Technology changes and data innovation are resetting consumer expectations, while also enabling Regions to anticipate customer needs, improve service quality, better manage risk, and operate more efficiently,” said John Owen, Chief Operating Officer. “This is an exciting time for our industry, as talented people with big ideas are leveling the playing field in a way that benefits consumers and businesses. At Regions, we are focused on winning the customer experience race, and we are making thoughtful technology investments to deliver tangible benefits for customers and associates and meaningful returns for our shareholders.” Efficiency and Effectiveness Regions’ Simplify and Grow continuous improvement approach was introduced in late 2017 and has become a foundational strategic priority for the company, integrated across the franchise. Today Regions is committed to achieving an adjusted efficiency ratio of less than 55 percent by 2021 by growing revenue and aggressively managing expenses. The company has approximately 35 efficiency and effectiveness work streams in progress that will contribute to achieving this goal, and anticipate the addition of new initiatives throughout the 3-year planning period. Regions continues to reduce real estate square footage, the bank’s second-largest expense category, through branch and back-office space consolidations, introduction of collaborative workspaces, hoteling, and expanding remote work options. The company is in the process of exiting 2.1 million square feet, resulting in a 15 percent reduction in total branch and non-branch space between 2017 and 2021. Regions is also delivering reductions in third-party spending through strategic sourcing and vendor selectivity and anticipates annual cumulative savings of approximately $60 million between 2018 and 2021. “Regions’ focus on continuous improvement positions us to succeed as industry and market conditions change, and our strong capital position provides flexibility to pursue attractive growth opportunities in any environment,” said David Turner, Chief Financial Officer. “We are committed to sound capital management practices that enable us to grow organically and deliver attractive returns for our shareholders.” As part of its Investor Day presentation, Regions provided 2019 expectations and long-term financial targets. 2019 expectations: Adjusted average loan growth in the low single digits

Adjusted total revenue growth of 2-4 percent

Relatively stable adjusted non-interest expense

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans of 40-50 bps

Effective tax rate of 20-22 percent Three-year financial targets (2019-2021): 2021 adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 18-20 percent

2021 adjusted efficiency ratio less than 55 percent

Annual net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans of 40-65 bps

