Regions Financial : Scheduled to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference

05/21/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, May 26.

Regions executives will participate in a virtual fireside chat beginning at 11:50 a.m. ET. Comments will be available via a live, listen-only webcast. To listen, visit the Investor Relations page at https://ir.regions.com. A replay will also be made available following the event.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $133 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.


© Business Wire 2020
