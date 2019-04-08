Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Regis Corporation    RGS

REGIS CORPORATION

(RGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Regis Corporation : Appoints James Townsend as Chief Marketing Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising, owning and operating hair salons, announced today the appointment of Mr. James Townsend as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, effective April 8, 2019.

Hugh Sawyer, President and CEO, stated, “A key element of our multi-year transformational strategy is to elevate the visibility of our franchise and company-owned salons as we continue to differentiate our core brands. James has been a leader in designing and implementing disruptive, successful marketing campaigns on behalf of his clients around the globe. I am confident that he will bring an intense focus on the customer while leveraging our new business technologies and the capabilities of our franchise partners to accelerate the growth of our business.”

James Townsend, former Partner and Chief Development Officer for 72andSunny, has spent his career in some of the industry’s most progressive creative marketing companies. At 72andSunny, he oversaw transformational campaigns and marketing strategies for clients such as Samsung, Smirnoff, Cheerios, and other leading brands. He also opened 72andSunny’s New York office and oversaw a sustained period of growth and success before moving into a global role. Originally from the U.K., James is a graduate of the University of London, Goldsmiths College.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. As of December 31, 2018, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 8,021 worldwide locations. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, MasterCuts®, Regis Salons®, Sassoon®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com. To join Regis Corporation’s email alert list, click on this link: http://www.b2i.us/irpass.asp?BzID=913&to=ea&Nav=1&S=0&L=1

This press release contains or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements in this document reflect management’s best judgment at the time they are made, but all such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements herein. Such forward-looking statements are often identified herein by use of words including, but not limited to, “may,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” and “plan.” In addition, the following factors could affect the Company’s actual results and cause such results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. These factors include the continued ability of the Company to implement its strategy, priorities and initiatives; our ability to attract, train and retain talented stylists; financial performance of our franchisees; acceleration of sale of certain salons to franchisees; The Beautiful Group's ability to transition and operate its salons successfully, as well as maintain adequate working capital; the ability of the Company to maintain a satisfactory relationship with Walmart; marketing efforts to drive traffic; changes in regulatory and statutory laws including increases in minimum wages; our ability to maintain and enhance the value of our brands; premature termination of agreements with our franchisees; our ability to manage cyber threats and protect the security of sensitive information about our guests, employees, vendors or Company information; reliance on information technology systems; reliance on external vendors; competition within the personal hair care industry; changes in tax exposure; changes in healthcare; changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; failure to standardize operating processes across brands; consumer shopping trends and changes in manufacturer distribution channels; financial performance of Empire Education Group; the continued ability of the Company to implement cost reduction initiatives; compliance with debt covenants; changes in economic conditions; changes in consumer tastes and fashion trends; exposure to uninsured or unidentified risks; ability to attract and retain key management personnel; reliance on our management team and other key personnel or other factors not listed above. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, your attention is directed to any further disclosures made in our subsequent annual and periodic reports filed or furnished with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Proxy Statements on Schedule 14A.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REGIS CORPORATION
05:46pREGIS CORPORATION : Appoints James Townsend as Chief Marketing Officer
BU
03/29REGIS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/27REGIS CORPORATION : Announces Move to New Minneapolis Headquarters
BU
03/04REGIS : Announces Opening of New Technology Development Center in Fremont, Calif..
BU
01/29REGIS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
01/29REGIS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/29REGIS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
01/29REGIS : Reports Improved Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results and the Continued..
BU
01/15REGIS : to Issue Second Quarter Results on January 29, 2019
BU
01/02Regis Co. (RGS) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 095 M
EBIT 2019 26,6 M
Net income 2019 22,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,62
P/E ratio 2020 24,05
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capitalization 822 M
Chart REGIS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regis Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 24,5 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hugh E. Sawyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Patrick Williams Independent Chairman
Jim Brian Lain Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew H. Lacko Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chad Kapadia Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGIS CORPORATION20.59%822
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)38.57%21 103
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL1.07%7 419
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC15.24%7 394
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC22.98%5 708
H&R BLOCK-1.73%5 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About