Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Regis Corporation    RGS

REGIS CORPORATION

(RGS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Regis : to Issue Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on August 27, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising, owning, and operating hair salons, will issue financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year ended June 30, 2019 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Following the release, the Company will host a presentation via webcast for investors beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central time to discuss corporate developments and financial results.

To participate in the live webcast, interested parties can log in to www.regiscorp.com, or participate via telephone by dialing (888) 220-8474 and entering access code 5001949. A replay of the presentation will be available later that day. The replay of the webcast will be available at www.regiscorp.com, or listen to the audio replay by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering access code 5001949.

About Regis Corporation
Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. As of March 31, 2019, the Company franchised, owned, or held ownership interests in 7,838 worldwide locations. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, MasterCuts®, Regis Salons®, Sassoon®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REGIS CORPORATION
05:01pREGIS : to Issue Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on August 27, 2019
BU
07/09REGIS : Supercuts® Reinvents its Marketing Approach with New Humorous Brand Camp..
BU
07/03REGIS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Materi..
AQ
06/13REGIS : reg; Announces Profitable Sale and Transfer of 96 Supercuts® Salons to S..
BU
06/12REGIS : reg; Partners with Google to Streamline Interaction with Customers; New ..
BU
05/29REGIS : reg; Announces Agreement for the Sale and Conversion of an Additional 19..
PU
05/29REGIS : reg; Announces Agreement for the Sale and Conversion of an Additional 19..
BU
04/30REGIS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
04/30REGIS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30REGIS : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results and the Continued Growth of..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 070 M
EBIT 2019 20,7 M
Net income 2019 30,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -136x
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,65x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,78x
Capitalization 696 M
Chart REGIS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regis Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 24,50  $
Last Close Price 17,69  $
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hugh E. Sawyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Patrick Williams Independent Chairman
Jim Brian Lain Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew H. Lacko Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chad Kapadia Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGIS CORPORATION4.37%696
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)23.24%19 457
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC44.11%9 349
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL19.30%8 759
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC32.79%6 112
H&R BLOCK8.47%5 567
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group