REGIS CORPORATION

REGIS CORPORATION

(RGS)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Regis : to Issue Third Quarter Results on April 30, 2019

0
04/16/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising, owning, and operating hair salons, will issue financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019 before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Following the release, the Company will host a presentation via webcast for investors beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central time to discuss corporate developments and financial results.

To participate in the live webcast, interested parties can log in to www.regiscorp.com, or participate via telephone by dialing (800) 667-5617 and entering access code 6867095. A replay of the presentation will be available later that day. The replay of the webcast will be available at www.regiscorp.com, or listen to the audio replay by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering access code 6867095.

About Regis Corporation
Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. As of December 31, 2018, the Company franchised, owned, or held ownership interests in 8,021 worldwide locations. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, MasterCuts®, Regis Salons®, Sassoon®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 095 M
EBIT 2019 32,4 M
Net income 2019 22,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,70
P/E ratio 2020 24,11
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,86x
Capitalization 824 M
Chart REGIS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regis Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 24,5 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hugh E. Sawyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Patrick Williams Independent Chairman
Jim Brian Lain Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew H. Lacko Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chad Kapadia Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGIS CORPORATION17.94%824
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)32.31%20 025
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL4.74%7 689
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC14.90%7 436
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC23.23%5 715
H&R BLOCK2.72%5 298
