Regis : to Issue Third Quarter Results on April 30, 2019

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising, owning, and operating hair salons, will issue financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019 before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Following the release, the Company will host a presentation via webcast for investors beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central time to discuss corporate developments and financial results.

To participate in the live webcast, interested parties can log in to www.regiscorp.com, or participate via telephone by dialing (800) 667-5617 and entering access code 6867095. A replay of the presentation will be available later that day. The replay of the webcast will be available at www.regiscorp.com, or listen to the audio replay by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering access code 6867095.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. As of December 31, 2018, the Company franchised, owned, or held ownership interests in 8,021 worldwide locations. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, MasterCuts®, Regis Salons®, Sassoon®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

