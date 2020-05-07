Regulus Resources Inc., Exciting Copper-Gold Discovery in Peru, CEO Clip Video

Log in
05/07/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2020) - Regulus Resources Inc. (TSXV: REG) CEO of Regulus Resources, John Black, speaks about the company's primary project - a copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/regulus-resources-copper-gold-ceo-clip-90sec/

‎Regulus Resources is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on May 9th & 10th, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

Regulus Resources Inc. (TSXV: REG)

www.regulusresources.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55550


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Managers
NameTitle
John Ernest Black Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Pickmann President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark Wayne Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Michael Leask Independent Director
Raymond Jannas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGULUS RESOURCES INC-50.78%0
BHP GROUP0.98%92 361
RIO TINTO PLC-19.96%74 947
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-36.92%20 894
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.74%16 705
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC39.79%9 734
