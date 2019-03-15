Regulus Therapeutics : Announces Transition of Research Leadership

LA JOLLA, Calif., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Therapeutics Inc . (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs, today announced the resignation of Dr. Timothy Wright, Chief Research and Development Officer, effective March 15, 2019. Dr. Wright is leaving for personal reasons to pursue a new opportunity, and will continue to support Regulus as a scientific advisor.

"We appreciate Tim's contributions over the last two-plus years at Regulus and are pleased with the strong team he has assembled, capable of advancing the pipeline of innovative microRNA therapeutics," said Jay Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regulus. "Tim's role as a scientific advisor to the company will enable a smooth transition and support our interactions with FDA regarding RGLS4326."

About RGLS4326

RGLS4326 is a novel oligonucleotide designed to inhibit miR-17 and designed to preferentially target the kidney. Preclinical studies with RGLS4326 have demonstrated direct regulation of PKD1 and PKD2 in human ADPKD cyst cells, a reduction in kidney cyst formation, improved kidney weight/body weight ratio, decreased cyst cell proliferation, and preserved kidney function in mouse models of ADPKD.

About Regulus

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus has leveraged its oligonucleotide drug discovery and development expertise to develop a pipeline complemented by a rich intellectual property estate in the microRNA field. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in La Jolla, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.regulusrx.com.

