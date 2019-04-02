COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 196 439 ordinary shares in the period 25 to 29 March 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 245.02 per share (highest price: ZAR 249.55; lowest price: ZAR 237.83) for a total consideration of some ZAR 48.13 million (€ 3.0 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 6 February 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 1 822 672 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 419.43 million (€ 26.0 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html