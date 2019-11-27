Disclosure of significant holding of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (`Reinet΄) shares.

In terms of the Luxembourg regulations, a notification is required where a holding exceeds or falls below a notifiable threshold.

Reinet has been notified on 26 November 2019 by Allan Gray Proprietary Limited that the voting rights held by Allan Gray Unit Trust Management Company (RF) Pty Limited in Reinet reduced on 18 November 2019 to 9 728 667, which represents 4.97 percent of the voting rights in Reinet, falling below the 5 percent threshold.

Reinet Investments Manager SA

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments SCA