Disclosure of significant holding of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (`Reinet΄) shares

11/27/2019 | 01:05am EST

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

27 NOVEMBER 2019

Disclosure of significant holding of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (`Reinet΄) shares.

In terms of the Luxembourg regulations, a notification is required where a holding exceeds or falls below a notifiable threshold.

Reinet has been notified on 26 November 2019 by Allan Gray Proprietary Limited that the voting rights held by Allan Gray Unit Trust Management Company (RF) Pty Limited in Reinet reduced on 18 November 2019 to 9 728 667, which represents 4.97 percent of the voting rights in Reinet, falling below the 5 percent threshold.

Reinet Investments Manager SA

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments SCA

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. ('Reinet Fund'), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Company and Reinet Fund together with Reinet Fund's subsidiaries are referred to as 'Reinet'.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16.576

Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10 Fax (+352) 22 72 53

Email: info@reinet.com website: www.reinet.com




