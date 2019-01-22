Net asset value of Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. as at 31 DECEMBER 2018

Reinet Investments S.C.A.'s wholly-owned subsidiary, Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. has today announced its net asset value as at 31 December 2018 as follows:

Quote

Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. ('the Fund')

Net asset value statement as at 31 December 2018

As at 31 December 2018, the net asset value ('NAV') of the Fund amounted to € 3 909 million, a decrease of € 913 million from 30 September 2018.

This valuation reflects the Fund's shareholding in British American Tobacco p.l.c., its other investments and cash resources, together with other assets and liabilities. Assets and liabilities have been revalued to their estimated fair values as at 31 December 2018. The NAV calculation has not been audited.

The entire ordinary share capital of the Fund is owned by Reinet Investments S.C.A. In addition, 1 000 management shares in the Fund are held by Reinet Fund Manager S.A.

The net asset position of the Fund is a substantial element of the consolidated balance sheet of Reinet Investments S.C.A. at 31 December 2018. However, the consolidated balance sheet of Reinet Investments S.C.A. will reflect other parent company assets and liabilities, including cash and amounts payable to or receivable from the Fund. As such, the net asset value of Reinet Investments S.C.A. differs from that of the Fund.

Unquote

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.