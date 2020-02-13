Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Reinet Investments SCA    REINI   LU0383812293

REINET INVESTMENTS SCA

(REINI)
  Report
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REINET FUND S.C.A., F.I.S. (“REINET FUND”) - INVESTMENT IN PENSION INSURANCE CORPORATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 07:35am EST

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

13 FEBRUARY 2020

REINET FUND S.C.A., F.I.S. ("REINET FUND") - INVESTMENT IN PENSION INSURANCE CORPORATION

On 28 January 2020, Reinet Investments S.C.A. ("Reinet") announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Reinet Fund, would consider the proposed issuance of up to £ 750 million of new equity (the "Capital Raise") by Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited ("PICG").

Following PICG's confirmation today that the Capital Raise has been subscribed in full, Reinet is pleased to announce that Reinet Fund has subscribed for an aggregate amount of £ 437.8 million (the "Subscription Price"), representing 58.4% of the total capital raised.

The shares issued by PICG in the context of the Capital Raise are to be partly paid up on issue as to 60% of the total Subscription Price, with the remaining 40% callable upon request from PICG on or prior to 26 January 2021.

Once the new ordinary shares are issued Reinet Fund's shareholding in PICG will increase from 43.7% to 46.4% and upon payment of the full Subscription Price its total investment in PICG since 2012 will amount to £ 982.7 million.

Reinet Fund will use available cash resources to fund the payment of the Subscription Price, which includes proceeds of £ 250 million from 7.3 million British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares sold in the open market since 1 January 2020.

A public announcement from PICG following the completion of the Capital Raise can be found at https://www.pensioncorporation.com/media/press-releases/.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.
for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: www.reinet/investor-relations/company-announcements.html

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. ('Reinet Fund'), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements which reflect the current views and beliefs of the Board, as well as assumptions made by them and information currently available to them. Words such as 'may', 'should', 'estimate', 'project', 'plan', 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'potential', 'goal', 'strategy', 'target', 'will', 'seek' and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Reinet's control. The Company does not undertake to update, nor does it have any obligation to provide updates or to revise, any forward-looking statements.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16.576

Legal Entity Identifier: 222100830RQTFVV22S80

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10 Fax (+352) 22 72 53

Email: info@reinet.com website: www.reinet.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REINET INVESTMENTS SCA
07:35aREINET FUND S.C.A., F.I.S. (“REINET FUND”) - INVESTMENT IN PENSIO..
TE
01/28REINET FUND S.C.A. F.I.S. (“REINET FUND”) - INVESTMENT IN PENSION..
TE
01/24Reinet extraordinary general meeting of shareholders approves revisions to th..
TE
01/24Management statement for the third quarter ended 31 december 2019
TE
01/24REINET INVESTMENTS SCA : 3rd quarter results
CO
01/22Net asset value of reinet fund s.c.a., f.i.s. as at 31 december 2019
TE
2019Reinet investments proposes revisions to the terms of the prospectus
TE
2019Reinet Investments S.C.A. Interim Report at 30 September 2019 available on re..
TE
2019Reinet investments s.c.a. announces completion of share buyback programme
TE
2019REINET INVESTMENTS : Disclosure of significant holding of Reinet Investments S.C..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 245 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 388 M
Debt 2020 177 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2021 15,6x
Capitalization 3 581 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 19,60  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilhelm van Zyl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johann Peter Rupert Chairman
Diane Longden Chief Financial Officer
Alan Grieve Non-Executive Director
Josua Malherbe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA3 902
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED1.15%5 690
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 583
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED7.42%4 689
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.17.40%4 288
REC LIMITED-0.84%3 930
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group