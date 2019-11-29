REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

Reinet Investments S.C.A. today announces that the share buyback programme announced on 6 September 2019, the fourth programme to date, was completed on 27 November 2019. Since the commencement of the programme on 11 September 2019, a total of 2 954 358 shares have been repurchased for a total consideration of ZAR 820.68 million (EUR 50 million), including transaction costs; EUR 50 million being the aggregate maximum amount approved for the programme. The shares repurchased will be held as treasury shares.

Final transaction update:

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 112 067 ordinary shares in the period 25 November 2019 to 27 November 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 302.92 per share (highest price: ZAR 308.85; lowest price: ZAR 298.62) for a total consideration of some ZAR 33.95 million (EUR 2.1 million), plus transaction costs.

