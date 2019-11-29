Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Reinet Investments SCA    REINI   LU0383812293

REINET INVESTMENTS SCA

(REINI)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 01:05am EST

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

29 NOVEMBER 2019

REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

Reinet Investments S.C.A. today announces that the share buyback programme announced on 6 September 2019, the fourth programme to date, was completed on 27 November 2019. Since the commencement of the programme on 11 September 2019, a total of 2 954 358 shares have been repurchased for a total consideration of ZAR 820.68 million (EUR 50 million), including transaction costs; EUR 50 million being the aggregate maximum amount approved for the programme. The shares repurchased will be held as treasury shares.

Final transaction update:

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 112 067 ordinary shares in the period 25 November 2019 to 27 November 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 302.92 per share (highest price: ZAR 308.85; lowest price: ZAR 298.62) for a total consideration of some ZAR 33.95 million (EUR 2.1 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16.576

Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10 Fax (+352) 22 72 53

Email: info@reinet.com website: www.reinet.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REINET INVESTMENTS SCA
01:10aReinet Investments S.C.A. Interim Report at 30 September 2019 available on re..
TE
01:05aReinet investments s.c.a. announces completion of share buyback programme
TE
11/27REINET INVESTMENTS : Disclosure of significant holding of Reinet Investments S.C..
PU
11/27Disclosure of significant holding of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (`Reinet΄..
TE
11/26REINET INVESTMENTS : S.C.A. Share Buyback Programme - Update 26 November 2019
PU
11/26REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 26 NOVEMBER ..
TE
11/26REINET INVESTMENTS SCA : Share buyback
CO
11/19Consolidated unaudited financial results for the six-month period ended 30 se..
TE
11/19REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 19 NOVEMBER ..
TE
11/19REINET INVESTMENTS SCA : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 257 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 396 M
Debt 2020 177 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2021 14,1x
Capitalization 3 338 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 17,90  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilhelm van Zyl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johann Peter Rupert Chairman
Diane Longden Chief Financial Officer
Alan Grieve Non-Executive Director
Josua Malherbe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA3 673
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%6 070
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED36.12%5 708
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED8.80%4 263
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.68.60%3 777
REC LIMITED12.93%3 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group