REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

Reinet Investments S.C.A. today announces that the second share buyback programme, which commenced on 11 February 2019, ended on 31 May 2019, being the end date of this programme. Since the commencement of the programme, a total of 3.45 million shares have been repurchased at an average price of ZAR 232.33 per share, for a total consideration of ZAR 801.46 million (€ 49.9 million), plus transaction costs. The shares repurchased will be held as treasury shares.

Final transaction update:

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 230 727 ordinary shares in the period 27 May 2019 to 31 May 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 231.72 per share (highest price: ZAR 235.38; lowest price: ZAR 227.89) for a total consideration of some ZAR 53.46 million (€ 3.3 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html