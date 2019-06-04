Log in
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA

(REIT)
REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

06/04/2019

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

4 JUNE 2019

REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

Reinet Investments S.C.A. today announces that the second share buyback programme, which commenced on 11 February 2019, ended on 31 May 2019, being the end date of this programme. Since the commencement of the programme, a total of 3.45 million shares have been repurchased at an average price of ZAR 232.33 per share, for a total consideration of ZAR 801.46 million (€ 49.9 million), plus transaction costs. The shares repurchased will be held as treasury shares.

Final transaction update:

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 230 727 ordinary shares in the period 27 May 2019 to 31 May 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 231.72 per share (highest price: ZAR 235.38; lowest price: ZAR 227.89) for a total consideration of some ZAR 53.46 million (€ 3.3 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16.576

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10 Fax (+352) 22 72 53

Email: info@reinet.com website: www.reinet.com




