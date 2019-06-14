REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. ANNOUNCES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the "Company") announces today the commencement of a third share buyback programme. Under the programme, commencing on 19 June 2019, the Company intends to purchase shares at market price for an aggregate maximum amount of € 44 million subject to a maximum of 2.75 million shares over a period ending 23 August 2019 at the latest.

The purpose of the programme is to return value to the shareholders of the Company. Shares repurchased under the programme may be used for any legitimate purpose, such as consideration for acquisitions.

The programme will be executed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange by an intermediary. The Company will not at any time have the right to instruct the intermediary to amend the parameters of the repurchase programme allowing the intermediary to execute share repurchases in the market during both open and closed periods.

The programme will be executed within the limits of the existing authority granted by the Company's shareholders at the annual general meeting held on 28 August 2018, including but not limited to the current limitation that the repurchase price must be at a price no more than an amount equal to 110% of the reference price of the ordinary shares on the relevant exchange; the reference price being the weighted average price of such ordinary shares during the five days of trading immediately prior to the acquisition of such shares. In addition, buybacks will not be at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Purchases under the programme shall not on any trading day on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("trading days") exceed 25% of the average daily volume of the shares traded during the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase.

Concurrently, the Rupert family has declared its intention not to sell any shares during the duration of this programme.

The Company will publish regular updates relating to the programme and a further announcement on completion or expiration of the programme, all of which will also be available at www.reinet.com/investor-relations/company-announcements.html

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: www.reinet.com/investor-relations/company-announcements.html