REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 12 MARCH 2019

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 294 938 ordinary shares in the period 4 to 8 March 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 231.65 per share (highest price: ZAR 242.98; lowest price: ZAR 222.25) for a total consideration of some ZAR 68.32 million (€ 4.2 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 6 February 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 1 067 112 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 235.29 million (€ 14.8 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html