REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 13 AUGUST 2019

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 194 814 ordinary shares in the period 5 to 8 August 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 256.77 per share (highest price: ZAR 261.21; lowest price: ZAR 251.44) for a total consideration of some ZAR 50.02 million (€ 3.0 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 14 June 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 1 702 444 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 410.42 million (€ 25.6 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html