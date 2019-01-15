REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 15 JANUARY 2019

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 252 321 ordinary shares in the period 7 January 2019 to 11 January 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 208.52 per share (highest price: ZAR 223.62; lowest price: ZAR 204.02) for a total consideration of some ZAR 52.62 million (€ 3.3 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 19 November 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 2 454 488 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 514.96 million (€ 32.2 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

