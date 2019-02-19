REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 19 FEBRUARY 2019

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the "Company") has repurchased 261 674 ordinary shares in the period 11 February 2019 to 15 February 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 212.14 per share (highest price: ZAR 217.24; lowest price: ZAR 205.89) for a total consideration of some ZAR 55.51 million (€ 3.5 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 6 February 2019.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

