REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 19 MARCH 2019

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 353 141 ordinary shares in the period 11 to 15 March 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 241.47 per share (highest price: ZAR 247.96; lowest price: ZAR 231.21) for a total consideration of some ZAR 85.27 million (€ 5.2 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 6 February 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 1 420 253 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 320.57 million (€ 20.0 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html