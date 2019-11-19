REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 19 NOVEMBER 2019

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 288 199 ordinary shares in the period 11 to 15 November 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 280.15 per share (highest price: ZAR 284.70; lowest price: ZAR 274.81) for a total consideration of some ZAR 80.74 million (€ 4.9 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 6 September 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 2 564 973 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 702.13 million (€ 42.7 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html