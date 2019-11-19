Log in
REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 19 NOVEMBER 2019

0
11/19/2019 | 01:05am EST

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

19 NOVEMBER 2019

REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME - UPDATE 19 NOVEMBER 2019

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 288 199 ordinary shares in the period 11 to 15 November 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 280.15 per share (highest price: ZAR 284.70; lowest price: ZAR 274.81) for a total consideration of some ZAR 80.74 million (€ 4.9 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 6 September 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 2 564 973 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 702.13 million (€ 42.7 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16.576

Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10 Fax (+352) 22 72 53

Email: info@reinet.com website: www.reinet.com




