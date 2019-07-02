REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 2 JULY 2019

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 216 853 ordinary shares in the period 24 to 28 June 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 228.39 per share (highest price: ZAR 233.49; lowest price: ZAR 224.76) for a total consideration of some ZAR 49.53 million (€ 3.1 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 14 June 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 359 841 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 85.57 million (€ 5.1 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html