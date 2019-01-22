REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 22 JANUARY 2019

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 306 236 ordinary shares in the period 14 January 2019 to 18 January 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 205.40 per share (highest price: ZAR 209.75; lowest price: ZAR 201.98) for a total consideration of some ZAR 62.90 million (€ 4.0 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 19 November 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 2 760 724 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 577.86 million (€ 36.2 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

