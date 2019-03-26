REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 26 MARCH 2019

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 205 980 ordinary shares in the period 18 to 22 March 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 246.32 per share (highest price: ZAR 249.45; lowest price: ZAR 241.49) for a total consideration of some ZAR 50.74 million (€ 3.1 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 6 February 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 1 626 233 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 371.30 million (€ 23.1 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html