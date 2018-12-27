REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 27 DECEMBER 2018

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 278 983 ordinary shares in the period 18 December 2018 to 21 December 2018. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 209.86 per share (highest price: ZAR 218.94; lowest price: ZAR 203.54) for a total consideration of some ZAR 58.54 million (€ 3.6 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 19 November 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 1 900 653 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 398.76 million (€ 25.1 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html