REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 28 MAY 2019

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 162 546 ordinary shares in the period 20 to 24 May 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 233.44 per share (highest price: ZAR 237.12; lowest price: ZAR 228.25) for a total consideration of some ZAR 37.94 million (€ 2.4 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 6 February 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 3 218 962 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 748.00 million (€ 46.6 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html