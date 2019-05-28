Log in
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA

(REIT)
REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 28 MAY 2019

05/28/2019 | 01:35am EDT

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

28 MAY 2019

REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME - UPDATE 28 MAY 2019

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 162 546 ordinary shares in the period 20 to 24 May 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 233.44 per share (highest price: ZAR 237.12; lowest price: ZAR 228.25) for a total consideration of some ZAR 37.94 million (€ 2.4 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 6 February 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 3 218 962 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 748.00 million (€ 46.6 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16.576

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10 Fax (+352) 22 72 53

Email: info@reinet.com website: www.reinet.com




