REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 29 JANUARY 2019

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 267 404 ordinary shares in the period 21 January 2019 to 25 January 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 205.92 per share (highest price: ZAR 216.01; lowest price: ZAR 195.92) for a total consideration of some ZAR 55.06 million (€ 3.5 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 19 November 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 3 028 128 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 632.92 million (€ 39.7 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html