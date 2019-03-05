REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 5 MARCH 2019

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 280 401 ordinary shares in the period 25 February 2019 to 1 March 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 221.18 per share (highest price: ZAR 230.12; lowest price: ZAR 215.99) for a total consideration of some ZAR 62.02 million (€ 3.9 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 6 February 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 772 174 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 166.97 million (€ 10.5 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html