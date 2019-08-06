REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 6 AUGUST 2019

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 290 373 ordinary shares in the period 29 July to 2 August 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 255.45 per share (highest price: ZAR 263.90; lowest price: ZAR 248.00) for a total consideration of some ZAR 74.18 million (€ 4.6 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 14 June 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 1 507 630 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 360.40 million (€ 22.6 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html