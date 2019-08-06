Log in
REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 6 AUGUST 2019

08/06/2019 | 01:35am EDT

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

6 AUGUST 2019

REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME - UPDATE 6 AUGUST 2019

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 290 373 ordinary shares in the period 29 July to 2 August 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 255.45 per share (highest price: ZAR 263.90; lowest price: ZAR 248.00) for a total consideration of some ZAR 74.18 million (€ 4.6 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 14 June 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 1 507 630 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 360.40 million (€ 22.6 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16.576

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10 Fax (+352) 22 72 53

Email: info@reinet.com website: www.reinet.com




