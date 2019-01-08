REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 8 JANUARY 2019

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 124 437 ordinary shares in the period 31 December 2018 to 4 January 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 213.97 per share (highest price: ZAR 218.02; lowest price: ZAR 210.75) for a total consideration of some ZAR 26.62 million (€ 1.6 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 19 November 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 2 202 167 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 462.34 million (€ 28.9 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

