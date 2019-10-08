REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 8 OCTOBER 2019

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 375 969 ordinary shares in the period 30 September to 4 October 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 277.55 per share (highest price: ZAR 284.38; lowest price: ZAR 270.86) for a total consideration of some ZAR 104.35 million (€ 6.3 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 6 September 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 1 105 487 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 301.80 million (€ 18.4 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html