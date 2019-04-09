REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 9 APRIL 2019

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 120 602 ordinary shares in the period 1 to 5 April 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 243.51 per share (highest price: ZAR 248.04; lowest price: ZAR 240.15) for a total consideration of some ZAR 29.37 million (€ 1.9 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 6 February 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 1 943 274 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 448.80 million (€ 27.9 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html