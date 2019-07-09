REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 9 JULY 2019

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 246 204 ordinary shares in the period 1 to 5 July 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 231.74 per share (highest price: ZAR 236.48; lowest price: ZAR 226.61) for a total consideration of some ZAR 57.06 million (€ 3.6 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 14 June 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 606 045 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 139.63 million (€ 8.7 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html