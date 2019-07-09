Log in
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA

REINET INVESTMENTS SCA

(REIT)
  Report  
News 
News

Reinet Annual Report 2019 available on reinet.com

0
07/09/2019 | 01:40am EDT

Reinet Annual Report 2019 available on reinet.com

9 July 2019

Reinet Investments Manager S.A., acting on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2019 is available for download at http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/reports.html.

Copies of the annual report may be obtained from the registered office of the Company at the address below or by contacting info@reinet.com.

The annual report reflects the information which was released in the Company's annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2019, which was issued on 21 May 2019.

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. ('the Fund'), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Company and the Fund together with the Fund's subsidiaries are referred to as 'Reinet'.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg,Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53

Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
